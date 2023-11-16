Top Winners Named In Lombard Odier’s Inaugural Youth Environmental InitiativeTop Winners Named In Lombard Odier’s

Lombard Odier Bahamas presents inaugural winners of the company’s Youth Environmental Initiative. Pictured l to r: Danielle Heastie, runner up 10-12th grade category, Maya Lindeman winner 10-12th grade category, Kasynthi Bodie, CFO and Deputy CEO, Lombard Odier Bahamas, Edward Zouein, CEO, Lombard Odier Bahamas, Nevaeh Kerr winner 7-9th grade category and Samuel Fowler, runner up 7-9th grade category. Not pictured are winners Pedronique Newbold (7-9th grade category) and Journey Higgs (10-12th grade category).

Last month, Lombard Odier Bahamas officially announced the top winners in its inaugural youth environmental initiative. This year’s recipients were asked to describe how a local environmental organization is contributing to a more sustainable future for The Bahamas. A green ribbon panel comprised of Lombard Odier employees and local external stakeholders selected the winners.

Nevaeh Kerr of Kingsway Academy and Pedronique Newbold, a student at T.A. Thompson Junior High School tied for first place in the 7-9th grade category with Samuel Fowler of H. O. Nash Junior High School as runner up. In her submission, Kerr focused on the overall preservation work being done by the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) while Newbold highlighted BNT’s recent “50 for 50” independence tree planting campaign. Top winners received a tablet and a plaque and all three students will have a chance to participate in an environmentally focused program next summer.

Journey Higgs and Maya Lindeman, students at Windsor School Albany took top honors in the 10-12th grade category. Danielle Heastie of Windsor School Albany was the runner up. In her submission, Higgs outlined local environmental non-profit Friends of the Environment and their focus on conservation, restoration and preservation of Abaco’s environment and natural resources. In her essay, Lindeman explored the groundbreaking work being done by the Bahamas Plastic Movement to reduce plastic pollution in the country through research, youth education and policy changes. Lindeman, Higgs and Heastie will participate in internships with local environmental organizations next summer.

During a presentation at the private bank’s office in Lyford Cay House, students met with Edward Zouein, Lombard Odier Bahamas CEO and Kasynthi Bodie, CFO and Deputy CEO to learn more about the organization’s global push for a more sustainable future.

“As an organization, Lombard Odier is committed to supporting young Bahamians. This project allowed us to hear their views on sustainability issues that directly impact their future. Through this inaugural youth environmental initiative, students were able to shed light on specific causes and the tremendous work being done by local environmental organizations.” said Edward Zouein.

“We look forward to continuing to connect young Bahamians to causes that promote sustainability both now and in the future.”

In addition to presenting the winners with their awards, Lombard Odier Bahamas also made presentations to three local environmental organizations (Bahamas Protected Areas Fund, Friends of The Environment and Bahamas Plastic Movement) who were directly involved in the youth environmental initiative or were mentioned by the students in their submissions.

More photo highlights below:

Edward Zouein, CEO, Lombard Odier Bahamas (left) congratulates Nevaeh Kerr youth initiative winner in the 7-9th category. He is joined by Kasynthi Bodie, CFO and Deputy CEO, Lombard Odier Bahamas. Edward Zouein, CEO, Lombard Odier Bahamas (left) presents Maya Lindeman youth initiative winner in the 10-12th category. He is joined by Kasynthi Bodie, CFO and Deputy CEO, Lombard Odier Bahamas.