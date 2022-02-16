“Tomorrow Starts Today” for new COHORT 19 of the National Training Agency

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Training Agency (NTA) held an orientation for its latest group of participants, COHORT 19, February 15, 2022 at its Gladstone Road offices. The group was addressed by the Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, who encouraged each of them to take advantage of the opportunity ahead, noting that their tomorrow starts today.

“I see the NTA as a Hall of Fame of second chances,” Minister Rahming said. “Accept the opportunity because people come seeking jobs every day, but by accepting, “you are saying train me and then give me a job.”

Minister Rahming admonished participants “not to quit” on this opportunity provided by the government, since such opportunities are rare and quitting would mean quitting on yourself. The NTA provides a range of services, via relevant training partners, geared to improving workforce employability and productivity through soft skills training and job preparation training.

