The Edinburgh Napier University will be hosting an information session on Thursday, 8 December to discuss their portfolio of Global Online MBA, MSc and BA programmes for 2023 enrollment.

This event will be at the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) on Newgate Street, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

