Tips For Caribbean Nationals Relocating To Illinois

Are you a resident of the Caribbean who is preparing to make a big move to a new country? Will you be moving to the United States and more specifically the state of Illinois? It's a big step, and it's bound to cause a flurry of emotions that range from excitement to stress and a bit of fear.

Trying something new is always going to seem a bit scary, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it. Here are some tips that are meant for Caribbean nationals relocating to Illinois soon. These will help you to settle in and feel comfortable in your new surroundings.

Choose A Neighbourhood You Feel Comfortable In

The first tip is to make sure you choose a neighbourhood you feel comfortable in. It needs to offer you all the amenities you’re after, or at least have them close by. Pick somewhere that feels safe and fits within your budget, but also make sure that it is close to your job (if you’ve already got a job lined up). Look for a city or town with plenty of accommodation options, i.e, single-family homes, attached or semi-detached, condos, apartments, townhouses and so forth. Because you’re new to the area it can be very helpful to work with a real estate agent. Keep in mind that many specialise in rental units if you don’t plan on buying.

Treat Yourself To Downtime At Home

While you may be tempted to fill all your free time with exploring Illinois once you arrive, downtime at home will also be important. Illinois is big and it can be filled with hustle and bustle, which you may not be used to. It’s all about finding balance in life, and having those quiet evenings or a lazy Sunday morning at home certainly helps.

Other ways to enjoy downtime at home include:

Catching up on your readingListening to your favourite musicGardening (if you have outdoor space at your home)Streaming your favourite movies and hot new showsCooking some comfort foodsYoga at home

Be Kind To Yourself As You Get To Know Your Surroundings

It’s also very important that you show kindness to yourself as you’re trying to get used to your surroundings. Things may be difficult and confusing to find at first, and not everything is going to be convenient or within reach. As long as you’ve established where all the necessities are, you can take your time getting to know the rest of the city/town.

Embrace The Public Transit System

If you don’t have plans of purchasing a car when you arrive in Illinois, then you’re likely going to want to use the public transit system. The sooner you can familiarise yourself with the routes and the schedule, the easier getting around will be. If you feel confident getting around by public transit, then you’re more likely to get out there and explore, making sure you don’t feel trapped indoors.

Find Out Where The Locals Hang Out

You may be tempted to visit all the typical tourist hot spots when it comes to restaurants, bars and pubs but the problem with that approach is that you’ll probably mainly meet tourists. Because you want to lay down some roots, get to know people and make some friendships, it’s important to go to where the locals hang out. A great way to get this information is by asking at work, checking online groups, being aware of upcoming events and festivals and making a habit to speak to people – that includes strangers.

Be Prepared For Four Distinct Seasons

The final tip is to prepare yourself for the weather that Illinois is known for. You will experience all four seasons in the state of Illinois, which means you’re probably going to need to expand your wardrobe, outerwear and footwear options. There’s no need to do it all at once; just be prepared for the fact that the weather will change multiple times throughout the year. Be sure to shop out of season if you’re hoping to find a deal, as this can save you a lot of money.