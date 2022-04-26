Tigrayan forces say they are withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Afar region

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Tigrayan forces are fully withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Afar region, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Forces (TPLF) told CNN on Monday, saying the pullout should allow humanitarian aid to reach the area.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia broke out in Tigray between the TPLF and the forces of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ‘s central government in November 2020, and spilled over into neighboring regions. The TPFL expanded into Afar last year.

The spokesperson, Getachew Reda, said that the Ethiopian government and regional authorities were using the TPLF’s presence in Afar as an excuse to block humanitarian relief there, and other neighboring regions, an accusation they deny.

“Now that excuse has gone, we can expect humanitarian needs to be accessed,” Reda said.

Regional police commissioner Ahmed Harif said Tigrayan forces had withdrawn from the town of Abala in Afar, but were still in three of the region’s districts, Reutersreported.

