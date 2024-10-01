ZNS Relaunch  Association of Caribbean Heads of Corrections and Prison Services Held Election in The Bahamas  PM On Campaign Finance  PM Refutes WSC Rate Hike  Moxey On GB Economy: It's Happening  Deal Signed For Restoration Of Treasure Cay 
World News

Three killed, 15 injured in Shanghai supermarket stabbing attack 

01 October 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Three people have been killed and 15 others injured in a knife attack at a suburban supermarket in Shanghai, China’s biggest city.

The attack took place on Monday in the city’s southwest, the latest in a series of stabbing incidents in major Chinese cities this year.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man surnamed Lin, was taken into custody shortly afterwards by police responding to the attack, the local Songjiang police branch said in a statement on Tuesday.

Early investigations suggested Lin had travelled to Shanghai to “vent his anger” following a personal financial dispute, police added.

The knife attack took place as China prepared for the traditional “Golden Week” holiday, which falls around national day on October 1.

Public stabbing incidents have risen over the years in China, with authorities often putting the blame on mental illness.

Last month, a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy was stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen and died of his injuries.

In May, a man killed eight people and injured one more with a knife in the city of Xiaogan in central Hubei province.

In 2022, a man went on a stabbing spree at a major hospital in Shanghai, injuring 15 people.

He was later sentenced to death.

 

Support us

Related News

02 September 2024

US says it seizes Venezuela leader Maduro’s plane, citing sanctions breach 

01 September 2024

Germany’s far-right party likely to make gains in eastern region elections 

04 September 2024

Uganda opposition leader released from hospital 

10 September 2024

Researchers warn methane emissions ‘rising faster than ever’ 