Three-Day Migration Management Seminar Begins for Uniformed Branches

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in conjunction with the governments of the Bahamas and United States held an opening ceremony at the Balmoral Club for a three-day training seminar on the ‘Essentials of Migration.’In attendance at the opening were the Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour and Immigration, and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Usha E. Pitts.The seminar will be facilitated by personnel of the IOM and will focus on migration management, attended by immigration officers, attorneys of the Office of the Attorney General, social workers, police officers, and Foreign Affairs personnel. Minister Bell said: “The need for persons in your positions to understand as much about Migration Management is critically important, as we wrestle with many factors that impact migration that have the potential of affecting persons entering or leaving our country and region.

I will not stand here and sugar coat the fact that The Bahamas has an irregular migration problem.”For the year 2023 to date we have repatriated some 2,900 irregular migrants hailing from all over the globe. That number is already more than half of last year’s total of 4,949 persons. I, therefore, seek your suggestions, as you discuss the issues, on how we the people and the Government should manage this problem.”As you spend the next three days in sessions I would encourage you to listen attentively, ask questions, challenge the status quo and leave this training better informed, more motivated and equally challenged to lend your skills in the further development of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

More photo highlights: