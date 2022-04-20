This controversial rule is ruining Hong Kong’s status as an aviation hub

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Hong Kong’s Covid-19 curbs are continuing to severely limit travel into the city, with only one flight from outside the Asia Pacific region landing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government recently allowed flights from nine countries, including Australia,the United Kingdom and the United States, to resume after bans that lasted two to three months, but airlines continue to struggle with the city’s strict “zero Covid” policy. Officials this week temporarily banned flights again from India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

As of Wednesday, 11 flight routes from 10 airlines had been temporarily cut off, including those from London and Amsterdam, the government said in a statement.

The latest disruption is linked to a controversial regulation that requires routes to be suspended for seven days if three or more passengers on an incoming flight test positive for Covid-19 or have insufficient health documentation.

The carriers affected are Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, All Nippon Airways and regional budget airline Scoot, according to Hong Kong authorities.

Read More