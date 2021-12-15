This Caribbean Roots Racer Is Now A Knight Bachelor

Mercedes’ British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton poses with his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to motorsports, by Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on December 15, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021: Caribbean roots, award-winning Mercedes’ British F1 racer, Lewis Hamilton, is now a Knight Bachelor.

Hamilton, whose roots run to Grenada through his father, was knighted yesterday, Dec. 15th, for services to motorsports, by Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London.

Hamilton received his knighthood on Wednesday as the British driver comes to terms with controversially losing the Formula One world title.

Hamilton may not have won the Formula One driver’s title this year, but he has won the F1 world championship a record-tying seven times and has become an outspoken voice for a number of human rights issues in recent years, supporting both the Black Lives Matter and LBGTQ+ communities.

The 36-year-old is now officially known as Sir Lewis Hamilton.