These Russian journalists found a way to report from outside the country

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN)Russia’s independent news network, TV Rain, shuttered its Moscow operations in early March — its newsroom empty, broadcast signal shut off.

The decision followed the draconian “Fake News” law the Kremlin enacted, effectively making it a crime to report the truth about the war in Ukraine. But the husband-and-wife team behind the channel said they’re not deterred.

As Russia cracked down on independent media , correspondent Ekaterina Kotrikadze and TV Rain editor-in-chief Tykhon Dzyadko fled to Istanbul, then Russia’s neighbor Georgia.

“You are facing up to 15 years in prison if you call this war a war, if you are quoting President Zelenksy,” Kotrikadze said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday. “If you are reporting the truth, so we did not have any choice.”

Right now, TV Rain content is mainly found on its YouTube channel. Despite government efforts to control access to information,Dzyadko said, TV Rain’s livestreams are being viewed by many Russians.

