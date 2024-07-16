The UWI Global Campus Bahamas Introduces A School for the SDGs

Young people of the Governor General’s Youth Awards were amongst the attendees at the inaugural SDG Youth Conference at the University of The Bahamas under the theme: “SDGs in Action: Youth as a Catalyst for Change”

The University of the West Indies Global Campus The Bahamas (UWIGCB) introduced the UWI International School for Development Justice (ISDJ) during the second annual Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Conference, hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister’s SDG Unit. The Conference comprised the annual summit followed by the inaugural SDG Youth Conference, July 2 and 3, 2024 at the University of The Bahamas Performing Arts Theatre.

The ISDJ is a School which UWI had dedicated exclusively to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – rooted in the Caribbean. Supported by IADB Invest, the ISDJ is a Reparatory Justice Project. It will operate within The UWI’s existing Global Campus, which provides educational services to the global market using an online modality.

The ISDJ was developed to respond to the need to educate current and future activists within the framework of the 17 UN SDGs. Flexible study options exist, including a one year Master’s level programme with degree offerings including Master of Science degrees in Climate Studies; Sustainable Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Public Health & Informatics; Sustainability & Data Analytics; and Sustainability Management, among others. Continuing and Professional Education programmes (CPEs) and post-graduate Diplomas are also available at ISDJ, propelling a new paradigm for repair and development, equity, justice, ethics and transparency.

The UWI Global Campus Bahamas also announced that registration is open for its Fall 2024 CPE Courses. These courses are taught virtually and range from six to ten weeks of study, one or two nights per week, depending on the course. Professional lecturers will deliver power-packed courses in modalities such as: Law for Human Resource Practitioners; Business and Commercial law; Project Management; Supervisory Management I & II; Quality Control Management; and a workshop webinar on Monitoring & Evaluation.

UWIGCB representative A. Felicity Darville presented the official ISDJ brochure and Continuing & Professional Education (CPE) course offerings to Ms. Rochelle Newbold, Director of the Sustainable Development Goals Unit, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Bahamas. Her unit, which included youth SDG ambassadors, led a series of panel discussions on the SDGs during the conference. Topics includedSocial Inclusion; Economic Prosperity; and Innovation and Sustainability.

The Hon. Philip E. Davis, KC, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, gave the opening remarks, citing a myriad of accomplishments the Government has made towards achieving the SDGs.

The UWI’s strategy of focusing on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in building out its academic reputation and global research profile has produced a perfect score in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. Over the past decade, the University has strategically established joint global centres and initiatives with other respected universities to provide advocacy and development outcomes around sustainable development. Impressively, within THE’s series of metrics used to evaluate the performance of the individual SDGs, The UWI earned a perfect score of 100% for its relationships to support the goals in pursuit of SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals.

Source: Felicity Darville

An expert panel brought insight during the SDG Conference hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister’s SDG UnitThe UWI announces its School for the SDGs at the second annual SDG Conference held under the theme: “From Awareness to Action: Accelerating the SDG Agenda in The Bahamas (left to right) Kedricka Kemp, Senior SDG Officer; Cordero Johnson, SDG Officer; Kiran Halkitis, SDG Youth Ambassador; Samantha Ramirez Ruvalcaba, SDG Youth Ambassador; A. Felicity Darville, The UWI Global Campus The Bahamas; Rochelle newbold, Director, OPM SDG Unit; Hydie Knowles, SDG Officer; and Tamia Francois, SDG OfficerThe UWI Global Campus Bahamas representative A. Felicity Darville with Central Eleuthera High student Tamar Denton, who aspires to pursue animation at The UWI, both attending the Sustainable Development Goals Conference.