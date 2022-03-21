The Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let It Go’ in a bomb shelter performed her country’s national anthem in Poland

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A young Ukrainian girl who recently performed a moving rendition of the “Frozen” hit “Let It Go” for her fellow citizens at a Kyiv bomb shelter is safe in Poland. And in an emotional performance from her host country, the girl honored Ukraine with an a cappella version of its national anthem.

Amellia Anisovych, who is 7, according to the BBC , sang the national anthem for an audience of thousands at a benefit concert for her country called “Together With Ukraine.” Artists from Poland and Ukraine performed at the event, which was held to raise funds for the aid organization Polish Humanitarian Action, according to the Polish TV station TVN.

Footage from the concert, held at an arena in the Polish city of Lodz, showed Amellia taking the stage before a rapt audience. Though she appeared overwhelmed as she walked to her mark, she seemed to find her confidence and pride when she started to sing.

Replay More Videos … MUST WATCH Ukrainian soldier brings troops to their feet with moving national anthem rendition 00:36

Amellia’s talents first went viral earlier this month, when a woman staying in a Kyiv bomb shelter met Amellia and asked her to sing for those seeking safety. The girl launched into an impressive and impassioned performance of “Let It Go,” her blonde hair braided behind her like the “Frozen” queen Elsa.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, reporting from Ukraine, was left nearly speechless after introducing Amellia’s “Frozen” song footage this month.

Read More