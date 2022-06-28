The UK government has taken a stake in a sex party startup

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)British taxpayers now officially hold shares in a company that throws sex parties.

A government loan provided to Killing Kittens to help it through the pandemic has converted into an equity stake in the company, the British Business Bank confirmed on Tuesday.

Killing Kittens, which organizes women-led adult parties in cities including London and New York, secured the investment in 2020 from the UK government’s Future Fund, which was designed to help startups survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was founded by Emma Sayle in 2005, and organizes members-only parties in exclusive venues where “established gender stereotypes” are challenged, according to its website . It recorded a 330% increase in traffic to its website during coronavirus lockdowns, and now calls itself “the fastest-growing adult social network.”

At one point, the pandemic forced the company to move all its events and workshops online, accelerating existing plans to enter the sex tech industry — a fast-growing sector that encompasses products and businesses focused on enhancing sexual experiences.

