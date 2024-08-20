The State Of Real Estate

Real Estate Agent, Jeron Fowler of One Oak Bahamas recently spoke with ZNS News about the state of the real estate industry in the country.

According to Fowler the demand for real estate in The Bahamas is high. He said, “The Bahamas is a beautiful place and I keep on telling people that Bahamas is looked upon from every other country. Look at the seas, the weather, all of these different things. It’s a beautiful place. And so we see the demand with Bahamian but also tourists and foreigners. There isn’t a lot of houses for sale especially for that first time home buyer who may be looking for properties between $200,000 to around $800,000 right now the inventory is kind of low meaning that demand is very high and that also translates to the prices of real estate as well.”

President of the Bahamas Real Estate Association, Carla Sweeting also spoke with ZNS News. She highlighted the merits of using the services of a real estate agent. She said, “a real estate agent is, for a seller, gonna make sure that they vet the buyer to ensure that they’re pre-qualified. They’re going to also ensure that this is the right property for them along with all the other things that come along with representing the seller. For a buyer, they’re going to make sure that they find the best value and the perfect fit for what it is they’re looking for.”