The Staff of the Ministries of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, ICT, Et Al Attends Thanksgiving Church Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 20, 2023 (SKNIS): Staff of the Ministries of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information and Communication and Technology, and Post held a thanksgiving service at the People’s Evangelistic Centre on the 17th of January to show appreciation to their staff for their dedication and hard work during the year 2022.

The Honourable Konris Maynard under whose portfolio the ministries fall said he honoured all staff members and showed appreciation for their efforts in continuing to prop up, sustain and maintain the efficacy of the ministries.

The Minister highlighted this year’s Budget, stating, “As a Ministry, this year’s Budget reflects the outcome of careful planning which shows us that we are well positioned to aid the Government in its economic recovery.”

He added, “The past year has seen us slowly emerge from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a Ministry, we remain as determined as ever to align our work to the rebuilding of our economy and assisting our most vulnerable communities. I am therefore pleased to report that the year ahead will see the completion of major infrastructure projects that are affordable, and the overall investment envelope is sustainable.”

The Minister also reiterated the Public Works Department’s commitment to the society stating that the department will continue to tirelessly work to enhance the quality of life and safety of all citizens in the Federation.

He added that the Public Works Department will do so by “providing a good public road network that facilitates the safe and efficient flow of traffic.”

“We will ensure that all newly constructed government buildings meet the relevant international electrical, plumbing and structural standards, provide quality service through a very responsive and responsible team committed to high standards, accountability and effective maintenance of the country’s infrastructure,” Minister Maynard said.

Minister Maynard also highlighted protecting the water resources in the country, making sure that they are well-managed, properly used, effectively conserved and adequately developed for effective water supply. He also pledged his support for the use of renewable energy as he believes it is a critical part of the Federation’s energy transition.

