The Prime Minister Officially Names the New Eight Mile Rock Administrative Complex in Obie’s Memory

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis was the keynote speaker during the naming of the new Administrative Complex in Eight Mile Rock on Monday, November 13, 2023. The new complex was named in honour of Obadiah Hercules Wilchcombe.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis said it is his government’s intention to follow in the footsteps of the late Obie Wilchcombe to see the full potential of Grand Bahama restored. He added, it is a commitment they will see realized.

During the official naming of the new Administrative Complex in Eight Mile Rock in honour of the late Obadiah Hercules Wilchcombe — former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini — November 13, 2023, Prime Minister Davis told those gathered that through the persistence of Obie Wilchcombe and his fight for Grand Bahamians, in total, the government is delivering over $1.5 billion in new projects for the Grand Bahamian people.

“This is an important step in the right direction,” said Prime Minister Davis, “but we know that we must continue to do even more if we wish to recapture the magic of Grand Bahama in ways that Obie spoke of when he envisioned a brighter future for the people of this island.

“Not only was he pivotal in ensuring that this Administrative Complex was built, but he also worked hand-in-hand with his fellow MPs and Cabinet colleagues to secure developments like Eden Resort, the Eight Mile Rock Seawall, the upcoming completion of the Holmes Rock Junior High School, the West End Police Station, and many other projects that were driven through the pipeline by Obie’s passion and persistence.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that he and Minister Wilchcombe had a meeting about two weeks before he passed, during which time he said Obie had presented him with a list of things he wanted to see done in West Grand Bahama.

In achieving such an objective, the Prime Minister remarked that partnerships have been central to infrastructure development across the archipelago, and that just recently his administration signed off on a public-private partnership that encompasses capital investment of $80 million for a new international airport on South Bimini.

“Today, we commemorate Obie’s contributions as a national builder, as we name this Administrative complex in his honour,” said Mr. Davis. “We also make a pledge, a lasting promise to carry on his legacy of goodwill.

“For all his accomplishments as a journalist, as a Senator and his repeat appointment to the Cabinet, Obie’s most significant gift to this nation and to this community was his spirit of love and compassion for his fellow Bahamians. We saw that in his campaign slogan “One Love” and we saw it in the way he would passionately advocate for progress in West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

“Obadiah Wilchcombe was a true statesman, with a heart for the people. He gave his all for the cause of making his nation and his community a better place. He was a great journalist and a champion for [a] free and an empowered press. He was among the best Ministers of Tourism this nation has ever seen. And in his most recent role as Minister for Social Services and Urban Development, he oversaw tremendous progress in expansion of support for those who rely on the government for help. And he advanced laws to protect women and children from violence – both sexual and otherwise.

“His life’s work will leave a lasting, positive impact on our nation. Just as his legacy will live on through his work, his name will be adorned on this complex, so that all who walk through the doors will be reminded each day of his contributions.

“As his name is emblazoned on this building and as residents and others come to this building and they see the name Obadiah Wilchcombe, just tell them who he was – a compassionate, persistent, loving person, who loved The Bahamas in general, Grand Bahama in general, but West Grand Bahama in particular.”

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

Prime Minister Davis, along with (from left) PLP candidate for West End and Bimini in the upcoming by-election, Kingsley Smith, Minister Michael Darville, and Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis, chat with one of the employees within the Obadiah Wilchcombe Administrative Complex during a tour of the facility, November 13, 2023.A number of Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentarians, and officials were on hand for the naming of the Obadiah Wilchcombe Complex in Eight Mile Rock, during a ceremony on Monday, November 13, 2023. Photo shows (from left to right) Minister Wayne Munroe, Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister Clay Sweeting, Minister Pia Glover Rolle and Minister Keith Bell.Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis congratulates Alex Rolle, Head Boy of Eight Mile Rock High School, who did an outstanding job in introducing the Prime Minister in advance of his keynote address at the naming of the new Administrative Complex in Eight Mile Rock on Monday, November 13, 2023.