The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Arriving in Nassau for a State Visit to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the President of the Republic of Botswana His Excellency, Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi and First Lady Masisi disembark the aircraft and are met by Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the Hon. Philip Davis. The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force conduct an Inspection of the Guard of Honour Ceremony.

More photo highlights below: