The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, received Letters of Credence from Her Excellency Birgitta Tazelaar, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, in the Diplomat Room of the Office of the Governor General, March 14, 2024.

Source:Bahamas Information Services