The National Independence Secretariat Hosts Distinguished Conversation: ‘A Return to Idealism’

The National Independence Secretariat and The Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation of The Bahamas (AMMC) held for The Bahamas 50th Anniversary celebrations — “The Distinguished Conversation,” on the theme, ‘A Return to Idealism’ at the University of The Bahamas (UB), May 9, 2023.

The event was moderated by Dr. Ian Strachan, President of UB North, and Dr. Tracey Thompson, UB Oral and Public Historian and AMMC Director. The featured speakers were the preeminent public figures, Sir Franklyn Wilson and Sean McWeeney, KC.

As the country approaches its Independence Jubilee (on July 10) — amidst rounds of lead-up discussions on the past, present and future — the speakers of this forum presented their views on prominent Bahamians who were not in political and civic life for personal reasons, but who wanted to see the nation prosper and grow for future generations.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis; former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie; Minister of Social Services and Urban Development the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe and Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe and were among those special guests in attendance.

By Bahamas Information Services