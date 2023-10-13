The Nation bids farewell to the late Hon. Obie Wilchcombe

Family members, political colleagues, and members of the public gathered at Christ Church Cathedral to bid farewell to the late Hon. Obadiah Hercules Wilchcombe at a state funeral service held on October 12, 2023.

Minister Wilchcombe, who died on September 25, 2023, was a significant figure in Bahamian journalism and politics, best known for his work in broadcasting and serving the country as Minister of Tourism, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, and Minister of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting.

The service was marked by a series of tributes and reflections from Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, K.C., Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard, and former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie underscoring the impact of the late politician’s life and contributions to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Throughout his journalism career, Obie Wilchcombe left an indelible mark on The Bahamas’ broadcasting landscape, as he was instrumental in the establishment of ZNS television in Grand Bahama. This endeavour, along with his subsequent political work, demonstrated his consistent dedication to both communications and public service.

His nomination to the Senate in 1994, where he continued to champion for and work towards the betterment of his West End and Bimini constituents, as well as the nation, added to the late Minister Wilchcombe’s enduring legacy.

The state funeral drew a diverse crowd, reflecting the broad spectrum of individuals influenced by Minister Wilchcombe’s work.

At the time of his passing, the Hon. Obadiah Wilchcombe was the Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly, and Member of Parliament for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.

The service concluded with a procession to Parliament Square where family members, colleagues, and well-wishers offered their farewells to him, a figure who not only believed in bettering the nation, but one who also believed in “One Love.”

CARISSA WILLIAMSON/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: