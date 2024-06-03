THE MINNIS ERROR IS OVER

As I write this column, symbolically, at the setting of the sun on a Sunday evening, I cannot help but reflect on a lot of things that I have written. I love Bahamian politics and offer very strong opinions on the same. Some folks like what I write, a lot, and some do not. Whatever the case, I am fearless in bringing you the facts, as I see it … all puns intended.

This past weekend the Free National Movement wrapped up its one-day convention at Baha Mar with Michael Pintard retaining his leadership and Dr. Duane Sands remaining as Chairman. Clearly the membership of the party has, once again, spoken and this is the way forward.

I really don’t like to say ‘I told you so’, but I’ve predicted the outcome of this leadership race so often through this column, it was beginning to leave me cross-eyed. I kept saying Dr. Hubert Minnis and his team would be and should be defeated. I don’t feel they are good for that party.

The handwriting was on the wall a long time ago, but a serious determination and strange confidence kept Dr. Minnis pushed to retain leadership of the FNM, now to his political demise. He has been politically disgraced – winning a mere 163 votes while Pintard scored a whopping 488.

The party, once viewed as the home of elitist Bahamians, was brought to its knees by public rows which ended in the police being called in; social media terrorism and court cases. The crew that allegedly provided this folklore has been shut down after falling on their own swords and being made to leave the battlefield in body bags and on gurneys in disgrace. The FNM now has a chance to heal.

The party’s leadership battle didn’t involve ‘friendly fire’, but instead ‘open fire’ starting as early as the Women’s Association’s election, when Minnis’ team was beaten.

After the smoke clears, all eyes will be on Pintard and Dr. Sands to see if they ‘allow’ Dr. Minnis to be ratified as the FNM candidate for Killarney. All eyes will also be on Dr. Minnis to see if he will bow out gracefully, reserving some class, or do the unspeakable and allow his supporters to continue to ‘cry foul’.

In all of this, I admired Prime Minister Davis taking out time from his busy schedule to acknowledge Pintard’s win and wishing him well. Admirable, to say the least.

Whatever is going to happen, our general elections are set to occur in a short two years and both the FNM and the Progressive Liberal Party should be ready. Serious political parties are now getting their proverbial mops, brooms and cloths, to clean up any in-house issues, then face their opponents at the polls unified with swords drawn. The battle is coming and all forces should be viable. Well, that’s how I see it, anyway.

The sunset is even quicker today, symbolic of the end of a certain era and even more so the end of a political “error”. It is finished! That battle is over! I’ve said all I need to say on that, so now I rest my pen.

– Fin –

