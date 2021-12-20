The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Statement

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture congratulates Bahamian Olympic swimmer Joanna Evans placing 7th in the women’s 400 meter freestyle and 8th in the women’s 200m freestyle events, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. She, along with Lilly Higgs, Victoria Russell, Izaak Bastian and Lamar Taylor are competing at the 15th edition of the FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters).

Ms. Evans’ finals appearance is an historical feat. She is the second Bahamian to final at these Championships. Arianna Vanderpool Wallace won a bronze medal at the Dubai Championships in 2011.

The national record holder in the 400m, Ms. Evans had also won her heat in a time of 4:03.58, which gave her the eighth fastest time heading into the finals.

Let us continue to pray for and cheer on Team Bahamas.

(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page