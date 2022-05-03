The Minister for Grand Bahama The Honourable Ginger Moxey Congratulates Miss Teenager Universe 2021 Flonique Lightbourn

By The Ministry for Grand Bahama

May 3, 2022 – 6:36:16 PM

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The Minister for Grand Bahama, The Honourable Ginger Moxey, M.P. congratulates Miss Teenager Universe 2021 Flonique Lightbourn on her historic win at the Miss Teenager Universe Pageant recently held in Panama City.

Miss Lighbourn and her pageant team have achieved a major accomplishment for Grand Bahama and The Bahamas, and the Ministry for Grand Bahama was proud to partner with the Miss Teenager Universe local organizing committee to support Flonique in her aspiration to capture this wonderful international title.

We celebrate Flonique Lightbourn on her triumphant win and we are pleased that the prestigious crown of Miss Teenager Universe 2021, ‘the most beautiful teenager in the world’, will be worn by a young, inspirational Grand Bahamian – who exemplifies ‘Beautiful Grand Bahama’.

The Ministry for Grand Bahama extends best wishes to Flonique, her family and her pageant team on their future endeavors. Further, Minister Moxey pledges to support the growth of pageantry on Grand Bahama through The Ministry for Grand Bahama’s ‘Collab: Partnerships for Development’ Unit, noting that the contributions made by organizations in this sector afford opportunities and positively impact the lives of young Bahamian women.

