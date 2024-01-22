The Min. of Foreign Affairs conveys condolences on the passing of Dr. Elwood Donaldson

The Foreign Ministry of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas sends condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Dr. Elwood “Ellie” Donaldson, Ambassador At Large.

Dr. Donaldson was a Progressive Liberal Party Member of Parliament in the historic House of Assembly of 1967-1972, which ushered in Majority Rule in January 1967. He later became one of what was known as the Dissident Eight, the nucleus of the Free PLP, which subsequently merged with the UBP to form the Free National Movement.

Dr. Donaldson later served as a non-resident Ambassador to UNESCO and non-resident Ambassador to Japan and just before his death served as Ambassador at Large. Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis M.P. K.C has been informed of Ambassador Dr Donaldson’s passing and will address in a separate statement.

May he rest in peace.