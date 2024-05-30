The Little Miss Bain and Grants Town Pageant – a way to bring the community together

The Little Miss Bain and Grants Town Pageant was held Sunday evening, May 26, 2024 at University of The Bahamas, under the patronage of Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, and Wayde Watson, Member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Scores of residents of the constituency came to cheer on the eight contestants as they vied for the crown in categories of Fun Fashion, Evening Wear, Talent, & General Knowledge. Little Miss McQuay Street, Gidgette Ramsey emerged the winner. Mr. Watson aims to make this an annual event to bring together members of the community and celebrate young girls in Bain and Grants town.

More Photo Highlights Below: