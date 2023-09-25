The Life and Legacy of The Late Hon. Obie Wilchcombe

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe has died at the age of 65 after being found unresponsive in a home in Grand Bahama.

News of his passing was confirmed in a statement of condolences from the Office of the Prime Minister earlier this morning.

In addition to being a sitting Cabinet Minister, Wilchcombe was a career journalist most known for his noble act of being held in contempt and imprisoned for four days in an attempt to protect his source.

In his 25 year stint at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, he ascended to the position of Deputy Director of News, News Director and later Assistant General Manager in 1990.

The now West End, Grand Bahama and Bimini Member of Parliament later began a career in politics,, when he was appointed as a Senator in 1994 and later reappointed in 1997.

In the May 2002 General Election, Wilchcombe on a Progressive Liberal Party ticket, contested the West End, Grand Bahama and Bimini seat and won. He held the seat until 2017.

He was subsequently made Minister of Tourism with responsibility for Broadcasting and Information Services

In the 2021 General Election WIlchcombe was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for West End, Grand Bahama and Bimini, and was appointed the Minister of Social Services and Urban Development and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly.

Just weeks ago, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced Minister Wilchcombe would also be made responsible for Information and Broadcasting.

WIlchombe’s last public appearance was during a speech during the PLP Women’s Branch Meeting in Grand Bahama, where he urged attendees to take a stance on issues surrounding Gender Based Violence.

Minister Wilchcombe was born on November 14th, 1958.