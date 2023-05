The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith received Letters of Credentials from His Excellency Faisal bin Falah Alharbi, the first Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, during a brief ceremony at the Office of Governor General, May 17, 2023.

