The Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting has partnered with the Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force Domestic and Cyber Crime units to stage a comprehensive and informative talk show called ‘The Heartbeat.’

The new show examines the functionality of the Bahamian family unit, inclusive of endemic social ailments such as domestic abuse, and puts forward possible solutions to help “rewrite our family narratives.”

The show’s ZNS launch, May 15, 2024 at Breezes Resort — on the UN International Day of Families — was the first in a series of live audience TV shows planned. It addressed the topic, ‘What Went Wrong With Our Family Ties,’ hosted by Clint Watson.

The discussion addressed:

Threats to the Family — Single Parent homes, (divorce, death); Human Sex Trafficking; Narcissistic, Abusive, Neglectful Parents; Poverty, Too Many Children. Guest Speakers: Asst. Supt. Indirah Belle (Trafficking in Persons); and Prodesta Moore, President/Founder (Bahamas Urban Youth Center)

Domestic Violence – Guest Speaker: Petra Curry (Domestic Violence Survivor)

Domestic Violence – Guest Speakers: Eartha Charlow (Asst. Director – Dept. Social Services); and Asst. Supt. Kendra Whyms (Police Domestic Violence Task Force)

How do we fix our families? Guest Speakers: Apostle Benjamin Smith (The Embassy International); and Cassandra McKenzie (Mother)

Final Word – Guest Speakers: Hon. Myles LaRoda (Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting); and Hon. Wayne Munroe (Minister of National Security)

More Photo Higlights Below: