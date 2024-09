The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, paid a special visit to the Salvation Army’s Erin H. Gilmour School for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, where she addressed the students and faculty and viewed the Adaptive Technologies that are used in the classroom. More Photo Highlights Below: