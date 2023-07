The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith signed the Book of Condolence for the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Gail Saunders, and also greeted the family, at Bethel Brothers Morticians, July 20, 2023. A State-Recognized Funeral Service for Dr. Saunders will be held on Friday, July 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral. It will be broadcast live on ZNS Radio Network.

From: Bahamas Information Services

