The Governor General says the healthcare system in Grand Bahama has come a long way

Governor General greeting nurses on the Female Ward. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

Quickly differentiating her visit to the Rand Memorial Hospital from that of other Governors General in the past, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General of the Bahamas, noted that unlike the others she formerly worked as a nurse in the hospital: she made mention of this during her official visit to the Rand Memorial Hospital, January 12, 2024.

The Governor General remembered what nursing was like “back in the day” and compared it to what it has become and concluded that much progress has been made. She congratulated the staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital for such progress, adding that they have displayed a high level of professionalism.

Recalling her time as a nurse back in the ’60s, the Governor General said there was a dressing room where patients went to get their wounds dressed, a room for patients who needed an injection and a room where x-rays were done.

“Now, we have an X-ray department, instead of just a room. I have worked as an Operating Theatre Nurse and the operating room was just opposite the x-ray room. What am I saying? I’m saying you’ve made much progress over these many years.”

The Governor General admonished all Bahamians to be proud of the healthcare system that exists in the Bahamas, despite the complaints many people have about the system from time to time. She added that people can only appreciate just how important the health care system is to the country when they travel abroad and find that some countries have a lower standard of health care.

She spoke about a time when she travelled to a particular country and got injured while away. She was taken to the local hospital there, where the nurse tending to her told her that she was getting the last bandage they had in the Outpatients Department.

“So, even though we complain about certain things, the truth is we cannot take for granted what we do have,” said Mrs. Pratt. “Not only are our facilities on a higher level, but just look at the way our nurses dress and present themselves; they are extremely professional. So, as a Bahamian, I’m proud of what we have.”

Her Excellency said that the Rand Memorial Hospital has come a long way, and Grand Bahamians ought to give God thanks.

“By no chance do we take you for granted. I want you to know that we are so very proud of you and we can hold our heads high. As Bahamians we should be proud to know that in this country we have a health care system that operates at a high level.

“To all of the doctors and nurses here at the Rand we’re dependent on you. If it wasn’t for a good healthcare system, where do you think we would be today? So, we ought to be grateful for the little we do have. Many more great things are coming.”

Her Excellency was presented with a token of appreciation by Lynnette Curtis, Nursing Officer One, followed by a tour of the Hospital, where she chatted with doctors and some patients.

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas greets doctors on the Children’s ward, during her tour of the Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 12, 2024.Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas was presented with a token of appreciation for her visit to the Rand Memorial Hospital by Nursing Officer One, Lynnette Curtis, on Friday, January 12, 2024.