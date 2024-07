The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt received Members of the Supreme Council 33° of the Ancient and Accepted Rite for England and Wales and its Districts and Chapters Overseas, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, July 18, 2024. Pictured from left: Peter D. Cole 33°, Dr. Giles Shilson 33°, Carl Bethel, KC, 32°, Dame Cynthia Pratt, James A. Carey 33°, and John Boyington CBE, 33°.

Source: Bahamas Information Services