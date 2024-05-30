The Governor General pays respects to the family of the late Hon. A. Loftus Roker

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt signed the Book of Condolence and paid last respects to the family of the late Hon. Archibald Loftus Roker, Signatory to The Bahamas Constitution, Former Cabinet Minister and Parliamentarian, at Lie-in-State ceremonies in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Thursday, May 30, 2024. A State Funeral will be held for Mr. Roker at Christ Church Cathedral, Friday, May 31, with interment at Western Cemetery. The funeral service will be carried live from the church, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on ZNS Radio and TV network. During this period of mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast until sunset, Friday, May 31.

Source: Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: