Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt paid last respects to the late Hon. Obadiah Wilchcombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, also Minister responsible for Social Services, Information & Broadcasting, at Lie-in-State ceremonies in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

More photo highlights below: