Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt signed the Book of Condolence and paid last respects to the family of the late Dr. Elwood Donaldson, Former Parliamentarian and Diplomat, during lie-in-state ceremonies in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

