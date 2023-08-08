The Governor General marks Emancipation Day at Fox Hill village

Governor General His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith delivered remarks at the Emancipation Day Service in historic Fox Hill at the Fox Hill Parade Grounds, Monday, 7 August, 2023. The Hon. Fred Mitchell, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, also spoke on the occasion of Emancipation Day, and the Jubilee year of Bahamas Independence. Pictured are the Fox Hill Senior Citizens Choir and the Church of God of Prophecy Dancers, making it a memorable occasion.

From: Bahamas Information Services