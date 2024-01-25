The Governor General hosts Senators and Members of Parliament to Annual Luncheon

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt hosted government Senators and Members of Parliament to an Annual Luncheon at Government House, Mt. Fitzwilliam, January 22, 2024. Pictured from left: Senator Randy Rolle, Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson, Ambassador H.E. Leslia Miller-Brice, President of the Senate Lashell Adderley, Governor General H.E. Cynthia Pratt, Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux, BAIC Executive Chairman Leroy Major, Senator Erecia Hepburn, and Senator Ronald Duncombe.