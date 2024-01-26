The Governor General hosted a luncheon in honour of Permanent Secretaries

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt hosted a luncheon in honour of Permanent Secretaries at Government House, Mount Fitzwilliam, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Pictured seated from left: Cora Colebrooke, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; Nicole Campbell, Secretary to the Cabinet, Cabinet Office; Governor General HE Cynthia Pratt; Simon Wilson, Financial Secretary, Ministry of Finance; David Davis, Office of the Prime Minister; Donella Bodie, Ministry of Economic Affairs. Standing from left: Marcellus Taylor, Office of the Prime Minister (Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management); Anya Symonette, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs; Reginald Saunders, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Creswell Sturrup, Office of the Prime Minister; Cecilia Strachan, Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance; Colin Higgs, Ministry of Health and Wellness; Janice Miller, Ministry of Finance; Melvin Seymour, Ministry for Grand Bahama; Prenell King-Rolle, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal; David Cates, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Roselyn Dorsett-Horton, Office of the Governor General; Luther Smith, Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs.

From: Bahamas Information Services