The Governor General congratulated Mrs. Elaine Major on her 100th birthday

Nassau, The Bahamas – His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General, attended a special reception in recognition of Mrs. Elaine A.V. Major, who celebrated her 100 Birthday on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. At the celebration, at Crypto Isle (formerly Luciano’s East Bay Street), she was presented a Special Letter and an arrangement of flowers from the Governor General. Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin brought congratulatory remarks. Also present were Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of State for the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover Rolle, and Parliamentary Secretary/Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)



