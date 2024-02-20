The Governor General and the Prime Minister celebrate with Rev. Dr. William Thompson his 80th birthday

 Rev. Dr. William Thompson celebrated his 80th birthday at a Gala Ball in his honour, February 16, 2024 in the Grand Ballroom, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island.  Celebrating with him were: Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt; Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister of State for Aviation the Hon. Basil McIntosh; Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Commodore Dr. Raymond King; Former Prime Minister the Rt.  Hon. Perry G. Christie; Former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister; Jack Thompson, Permanent Secretary; Former Permanent Secretary Harrison Thompson; the Rt. Reverend Laish Boyd; Bishop Neil C. Ellis; Bishop Delton Fernander, and other Ministers of the Gospel.   

 