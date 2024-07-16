The Government Moves to Create and Regulate a Cannabis Industry

The Government is moving ahead with legislation for the creation and regulation of a Cannabis Industry specifically for medicinal purposes, as outlined in its ‘Blue Print for Change’ introduced in 2021.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville contributed to the debate towards this end, in the House of Assembly on Monday, 15 July 2024.

He had laid the following compendium of bills in the House of Assembly on May 15, 2024: The Cannabis Bill, 2024; the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The objective had been highlighted in the Speech from the Throne by Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt upon becoming Governor General.

The purpose of establishing an industry is to:

• Develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for growing, harvesting and exporting cannabis and manufactured cannabis products, ensuring that the industry creates opportunities for many Bahamians across the country;• Ensure that all Bahamians are given full access to development and have a fair opportunity to become owners in the cannabis industry;• Develop robust regulations to strictly monitor and minimize any negative impacts the industry could have on the country’s international reputation; and,• By way of investment board, encourage joint ventures in the medicinal industry with reputable international partners.

“This Davis-led administration has done it again with the laying of another major landmark piece of legislation, the Cannabis Bills, and we are asking for full support from both sides of the political divide,” Dr. Darville said.

It is also foreshadowed that with the passing of these Bills, the Government seeks to decriminalize cannabis and expunge records for small quantities; it would ultimately establish a Cannabis Authority as the engine that would regulate and drive the industry.

“The regulatory framework outlined in these well-drafted Bills aims to authorize the legal use and consumption of cannabis for medical, scientific and religious purposes,” Dr. Darville said.

He added: “Understanding very well that governance is continuous and as a responsible government we have built on the work left behind by the former Minnis Administration. After two-and-a-half years of consultative work we on this side believe we have produced a compendium of legislation that would not only help Bahamians get the medical therapies they truly deserve but assist the government in establishing a well-regulated, lucrative Cannabis Industry at home.”

The measure further seeks to provide a regulated pathway to obtain cannabis for use in medical treatments. It ensures that patients have access to safe, controlled, and effective cannabis products produced locally and prescribed by licensed medical practitioners, dispensed by pharmacists and other trained professionals with special cannabis training.

“But let me make it very clear that these Bills before us today are not about promoting recreational use; these Bills are about providing compassionate care safely with the rule of law for patients with defined medical conditions,” he said.

The measures will also address chronic pain, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell anemia, chronic autoimmune disorders, anxiety, HIV/AIDS, sleep disorders, mental disorders, autism, cancer and many other conditions Bahamians suffer from.

“The introduction of these Cannabis Bills comes from a place of listening, a response to the cries for help that have gone unanswered for far too long. These Bills also help to remove the stigma surrounding cannabis use as a legal, legitimate form of therapy and treatment and will certainly increase awareness across the country along with public education,” Dr. Darville said.

The government also seeks to remove cannabis from the Dangerous Drugs Act and names it as a controlled substance recognizing its medical value.

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2023 also plays a “crucial role” by establishing protocols for the dispensation of medical cannabis, creating a new category of pharmacy — the cannabis dispensary, which is specifically licensed to handle and dispense cannabis with oversight from a licensed pharmacist, explained Dr. Darville.

And, The Cannabis Bill, 2024 the nucleus of the compendium of Bills seeks to establish a framework for local cannabis production to address medical needs, foster economic opportunities for Bahamians and ensure a well-regulated, safe and controlled Cannabis Industry, he said.

“My Ministry remains committed to continuous monitoring and evaluation of this new and exciting pharmacological treatment. Ensuring that all medical protocols are met and medical cannabis is made available at dispensaries and therapeutic facilities across the country by way of the amendments to the Pharmacy and Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Act,” Dr. Darville said.