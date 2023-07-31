The Fox Hill Festival Opens

(BIS Photos/ Patrice Johnson)

The Opening Ceremony of the Fox Hill Festival was held on Friday evening, July 28, 2023 at Fox Hill Park. The opening ceremony kicks off a number of slated events that extend to August 14 — celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Bahamas Independence: Fun-Run-Walk/Health Fair/Home-Coming; Gospel Concert; Youth Day; Church March and Gathering; Freedom Torch Run (Gambier to Fox Hill Freedom Park); Emancipation Day festivities and Seniors Luncheon; Fox Hill Day visits by government officials to various ecumenical services; and Closing Ceremonies.

In attendance at the Opening Ceremony was Member of Parliament for Fox Hill and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Frederick Mitchell who gave remarks; and Chinese Ambassador H.E. Dai Qingli. Member of the Fox Hill Community, Dr. Jacinta Higgs was the keynote speaker; she gave a talk on Fox Hill’s history and significance.

More photo highlights below: