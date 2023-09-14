The First Lady of Botswana Tours the Nassau Cruise Port and The Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo



Minister of State for Urban Renewal and Housing the Hon. Lisa Rahming accompanied First Lady H.E. Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi of Botswana on a tour of the Nassau Cruise Port and the Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Minister of State for Urban Renewal and Housing the Hon. Lisa Rahming accompanied First Lady H.E. Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi of Botswana on a tour of the Nassau Cruise Port and the Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Minister of State for Urban Renewal and Housing the Hon. Lisa Rahming accompanied First Lady H.E. Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi of Botswana on a tour of the Nassau Cruise Port and The Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

The First Lady is accompanying the President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, during an official State Visit to The Bahamas. The visit, scheduled from the 12th to the 15th of September 2023, underlines the expanding diplomatic ties between The Bahamas and African nations as The Bahamas repositions itself on the global stage.

The Minister of State explained that the walk through of the Port was to show the First Lady “everything that is authentically Bahamian”.

During the walk through, the First Lady got to see Bahamian products such as handcraft straw bags, honey and other beeswax products as well as jams.

The Minister of State said the First Lady even gave the vendors recommendations that could bring an economic boost to their business.

The Minister of State said, “We are so happy to have her here today. We just want her to experience the local side of us rather than everything just being state. So, she is seeing the locals and all of the tourists.”

First Lady Masisi said she would like to thank everyone for such a warm welcome and for the tour of the Port. “I was very impressed by the local vendors, and that it is work done by real people, real women, our women.”

She said, “It makes me think about our women back home. I am taking back so many ideas from this short experience.”

Mrs. Masisi. said she loved seeing the high-quality wares, but she would love to hear about the real stories behind them.

She said, “I was particularly impressed with the gift that I got of a handmade bag from one of the inmates. I do a lot of work with the inmates back home.”

She expressed her thanks to the inmate, and added that she would take back very good memories. She also supported several businesses during her tour by purchasing the products sold by vendors.

CEO and Director, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd and Chairman, Nassau Container Port, Mike Maura and Communications Manager, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd, Amanda Freeman explained to First Lady Masisi the facilities at the Port. The Chair, Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo, S. Rosel Moxey took Mrs. Masisi around the museum.

More photo highlights below: