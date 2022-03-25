The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Meet the Prime Minister as First Stop on their Bahamas Official Visit

The Bahamas Weekly

Mar 25, 2022 – 11:43:23 AM

Nassau, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a Courtesy Call at the Office of the Prime Minister, March 24, 2022. The meeting comprised the first stop of their Official Visit to The Bahamas, March 24-26, on the Occasion of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration this year. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

