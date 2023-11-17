The Deputy to the Governor General pays last respects to the family of the late Alma Adams, former Senator and Ambassador

Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, Deputy to the Governor General, paid last respects to the family of the late former Senator and Diplomat Her Excellency Ambassador Alma Adams at Lie-in-State ceremonies in the Foyer of the Senate on Thursday, November 16, 2023. A State-Recognized Funeral Service for Her Excellency will be held on Friday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the ZNS Radio Network from Christ Church Cathedral at 11:00 a.m.

More photo highlights below: