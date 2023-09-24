The Countdown Begins To The Biggest Caribbean Investment Forum of 2023

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 16, 2023: The anticipation is building as we approach the Caribbean’s premier investment event of the year.

With an anticipated attendance of over 800 participants, the highly awaited second Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF), scheduled to be held at the Royal Atlantis – One Casino Drive, Suite 41, Paradise Island, Bahamas, from October 23rd to 25th, is set to become the epicenter for the exchange of ideas, knowledge-sharing, and the culmination of vital business and investment agreements that will steer regional transformation.

Organized by the Caribbean Export Development Agency, in collaboration with the European Union, the Government of the Bahamas, the CARICOM Secretariat, and the Caribbean Development Bank, this conference is poised to explore pivotal development opportunities in AgTech, renewable energy, ICT, transportation, logistics, and shipping within the region. CIF will showcase several project developers presenting their ventures in the Renewable Energy, AgTech, ICT, Logistics, and Transport Investment Villages, with eight projects packaged by the Invest Caribbean team.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. AST on October 23rd, commencing with addresses from Dr. Carla N. Barnett, Secretary-General of CARICOM, and Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency. It will also feature a keynote address by the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, emphasizing the Bahamas as a prime investment destination.

The conference resumes at 9 a.m. AST on the 24th with an address by Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation of The Bahamas, centered on ‘Spotlighting the Caribbean for Investment.’ This will be followed by a keynote address on ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Economic Development’ by Paul Ahlstrom, Managing Director of Alta Ventures.

The Caribbean Investment Villages will open on October 24th at 3 p.m. and run through October 25th.

Don’t miss out on this transformative event. Get your tickets at https://www.caribbeaninvestmentforum.com/#buy-tickets.