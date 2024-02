The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

A gift of five desktop computers was presented to Garvin Tynes Primary School, off Carmichael Road, February 8, 2024 courtesy of the People’s Republic of China, via the Chinese Embassy. In attendance at the presentation was Chinese Ambassador H.E. Dai Qingli and Health and Wellness Minister, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, MP for the area. They are shown seated.

From: Bahamas Information Services

