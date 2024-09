The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China donated assistive equipment to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), September 9, 2024 at the embassy. On hand to receive the donations were Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Myles LaRoda, Chairperson of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Nalini Bethel, and […]