The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas, HE Yan Jiarong (left) paid a courtesy call on Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey (centre), August 14, 2024 at the Office of the Prime Minister. Also in attendance was Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Lisa Adderley-Anderson (right).