The Bahamas recognized as a leader in Aviation Strategy



(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs) Deputy Director-General of Tourism and Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer, making a presentation at Airport Conference of the Americas held August 4-7, 2024 at Baha Mar Convention Centre.(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

The Bahamas’ National Aviation Strategic Plan is expected to serve as a model for a consolidated approach to aviation best practices in the region.

This was communicated by Deputy Director-General of Tourism and Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer, during his presentation at the Airport Conference of the Americas held August 4-7, 2024 at Baha Mar Convention Centre.

It was the first time the Conference was held in The Bahamas; over 25 countries were represented including the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Jamaica, Peru, Brazil, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, Barbados, Curacao, Cayman Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Anguilla, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, Costa Rica, Haiti, St. Maarten, and Ecuador.

The conference presented by the American Association of Airport Executives, the South Central Chapter AAAE, and the International Association of Airport Executives, is held in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Topics focused on knowledge exchange and best practices from airport executives, runway safety, infrastructure planning and funding, commercial air service development, air traffic management, airport privatization and commercialization, aviation safety and security, emerging technology, and human capital development.

Dr. Romer shared an Eight-point “Flight Plan” designed to meet and exceed industry best practices. They are:Improving Airport Infrastructure and Development;Enhancing Strategic Partnerships and Engagement;Increasing Airlift and Improving Air Connectivity;Enhancing Human Capital Development;Improving Operational Efficiency, Financial Resilience, and Revenue Optimization;Strengthening Safety and Security Systems;Positioning The Bahamas as the Regional Leader in Sustainable Aviation and Air Transport Services; and,Improving Innovation and Technology.

On improving airport infrastructure and development, Dr. Romer said that airlines, passengers and cargo require safe, efficient and affordable airport infrastructure to sustain their operations.

“Through public private partnerships with airport stakeholders and government authorities, The Bahamas is developing best-in-class infrastructure for “airports of the future” based on new technologies, cultural authenticity and our commitment to sustainability and resilience,” said Dr. Romer.

He said that successful partnerships with aviation stakeholders, such as airport users and surrounding community members, is particularly important to the success of the National Aviation Strategic Plan. And, that The Bahamas is continuously engaging with its local, regional and global partners on matters including deliverables and policy execution.

“Increasing airlift and improving air connectivity are regarded as critical components to ensure the Bahamas’ economic vitality. Partnerships with airlift and aviation stakeholders such as international and domestic airlines, airport users and surrounding community members is imperative,” said the aviation director.

He added, “To increase competitiveness, minimize risk and optimize our capabilities, enhanced development of human capital is essential to ensure the optimization of industry talent as contributors to the plan.”

Dr. Romer said that the aviation industry is placing a focus on improving operational efficiencies and the implementation of policies that drive cost reduction through leaner operations, as well as new ways to leverage ancillary revenue and adaptation to fluctuating airport traffic. Additionally, the industry has developed financial planning models to support agility and accountability and drive transparency.

“The Bahamas is required to implement and conform to a safety oversight system to promote aviation safety. This is achieved by observing and assessing the compliance of aircraft operators, service providers with the applicable regulations, procedures and recommended practices.

“This mandate is further supported through safety and security audits conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas to evaluate areas such as surveillance and compliance, risk assessments and safety management,” said Dr. Romer.

He observed that globally, the aviation industry is being transformed by increased attention to prioritizing sustainability goals.

“The Bahamas’ commitment to global sustainability initiatives, renewable energy discussions, greener aerospace technologies and action1s to advance net zero and carbon neutrality are essential components in the success of this plan.”

Concluded Dr. Romer, “Aviation in The Bahamas is ever-changing to advance cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of ‘the new normal.’ Through ongoing collaboration, this sector will explore innovative systems and solutions to assist in operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services